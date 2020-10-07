Fashion Steal: Monique Samuels Real Housewives of Potomac Ghospell Pink and Green Colorblock Blouse + Candiace Dillard’s Therapy Fashion Nova Mint Green Faux Fur Sleeve Long Cardigan
Things have been heating up on the Real Housewives of Potomac!
The ladies came to blows over wine. Monique explained her point of view to the group wearing a $49.99 Ghospell colorblock blouse:
The piece was available on Urban Outfitters and ASOS before it sold out!
Meanwhile, Candiace went to therapy wearing a $60 Cuddly Cardigan from Fashion Nova:
Sadly her look is sold out as well!
The bummer with most reality shows is that they film several months in advance; by the time to reach our screens, their looks are typically no longer available!
At any rate, whose side are you on?
Watch more below:
Images: Bravo/Urban Outfitters/Fashion Nova
*In case you were wondering, Candiace wore a $42 cropped leopard sweater by Penelope at the wine tasting:
Get yours here.