Michelle Ochs has officially been tapped on the shoulder to take the reins as Hervé Léger’s new Creative Director, and she is expected to elevate and transition the fashion luxury brand forward.

Hervé Léger, which was originally founded by designer Hervé L. Leroux in 1985, has become an iconic brand well known for their bandage dresses that became most prominent in the 90’s following Leroux’s work with Karl Lagerfeld at Fendi and Chanel.

Designer Christian Juul Nielsen formally held the title as Hervé Léger’s Creative Director since 2018, and was responsible for designing their latest collaboration with celebrity stylist, Law Roach. As he turns the next chapter of his fashion career, Nielsen plans to focus now on his own fashion line entitled, “Aknvas.” Photo Credit: @christianjuulnielsen

Ochs is undoubtedly the woman for the job as she has a proven track-record for developing modern and aesthetically-pleasing designs since her inception as co-founder of Cushnie et Ochs, a title she held for 10 years.

The New School of Parsons Design even dubbed Michelle Ochs ‘designer of the year’ during her senior year at the fashion institute which tells you how talented and remarkable her designs truly are.

Following parting ways with her fellow Parsons alumni bestie Carly Cushnie, Michelle created Et Ochs in 2021 which has proven to be a success and an instant hit with their fashion-forward silhouettes that have set new precedents.

The Senior Vice President of Hervé Léger, Melissa Lefere-Cobb expressed,

“I’ve always followed Michelle’s career both at Cushnie et Ochs and Et Ochs, and I think she has a really sensual point of view and she designs for a really modern woman,” said Lefere-Cobb. “As we talk about phase two and the growth of Hervé Léger, I think she can really help us continue on our trajectory and introduce more modern silhouettes and different fabrications. I think she has a great use of stretch, and I think her sensibility will blend really well with the house codes at Hervé Léger.”

Photo Credit: @eds1ngleton

Michelle Ochs is getting ready to re-envision Hervé Léger and we are anticipating her conceptual foot-print. The first collection under Ochs’s direction will be for Spring ’24 which will show during NYFW in September, and we look forward to seeing what her designs will entail.