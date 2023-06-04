She’s the queen of her domain, a sight to behold, and the woman behind the most cutting-edge looks that people often try to emulate… she’s June Ambrose!
The Celebrity Stylist and Creative Director who’s responsible for some of the most iconic hip-hop looks for Celebs such as Missy Elliot, P. Diddy, and Jay-z, kick-start the month of June in style in celebration of her birthday.
But are we all surprised? We all know the month of June belongs to June Ambrose, hence her annual “#JuneinJune” hashtag Instagram theme that consists of the Antiguan-born stylist celebrating 30 days of her intentionally living her best life.
From self-care spa days, and delicious vegan cuisine, to embarking on the most stylish escapades with her bestie Roger and strutting around New York City–this month unapologetically belongs to June Ambrose.
In honor of her birthday, Business Strategist and beauty extraordinaire, John Demsey hosted the Puma Creative Director at his infamous Upper East Side home with a BBQ bashment for friends & family.
Perhaps there couldn’t been a more brilliantly creative space to match June’s extravagant and fashion-forward aesthetic.
Demsey’s home was beautifully decorated with some of the most unique and poignant art that hung off colorful walls and told a story in each room. If there’s ever been a better photoshoot opportunity, it’s certainly at Demsey’s home that was unexpectedly impressive.
Of course, June looked captivating and came with the theatrics when it came to her Gucci and Jean Paul Gaultier ensembles. For her first opening look, she wore a two-tone sequin Gucci Dress that she accessorized with a black statement Khia Tullae hat, and black Marc Jacobs platforms.
Towards the end of the evening, she switched into a multicolor dotted Jean Paul Gaultier two-piece body-con that left us waiting for ‘two snaps and a twirl’ as she posed for a photo with her husband Marc, son Chance and daughter, Summer.
In attendance at June’s party included our very own CEO Claire Sulmers, the one & only Dapper Dan, Bevy Smith, Andy and Kim Hilfiger, condola Rashad, Vanessa Williams, Samira Nasr and more.
It was great to see attendees honor the woman who has substantially redefined Hip-Hop fashion. We also loved seeing everyone arrive dressed to impress .
Ahead see what June’s most beloved friends and family wore to her fabulous birthday shindig.
Image Credits: (BFA: Joe Schildhorn)