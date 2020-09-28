Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Tiffany from St. Louis

The votes are in, the winner and our Fashion Bombshell of the Week is Tiffany also from St. Louis, check her out below.

Tiffany was was nominated by her friend who writes, “Hi! First let me say, I love Fashionbombdaily!!! Claire is the truth! I would like to submit my Friend Tiffany Hill for the daily Fashionista!! Tiff has a Luxe Glam style to be adored!! She is self assured Boss Mom!! Beautiful and Humble! She’s is an entrepreneur, and hardworking Fashionista! She enjoys pretty shoes with fancy bows!! I just love her style and personality all the same! I want her to start her own fashion blog. Hopefully being featured will give her the boost she needs to Get’ er done!! Thanks a bunch!!

Tiffany goes on for a chance to become Fashion Bombshell of the Year presented at the Fabys Awards. Congrats Tiffany!

For your chance to be featured follow the instructions below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.