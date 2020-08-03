Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Shannen from New York
This week Shannen from New York takes the title of Fashion Bombshell of the Week.
Her glamorous yet edgy style won over readers putting her in the lead with 51% of the votes. She is a full time student who works in fashion and describes her style as “spirited, bold, striking and versatile“.
Shannen goes on for a chance to be Fashion Bombshell of the Year, presented at The Faby’s Awards. For your chance to be featured, follow the instructions below.
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.