Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Lariqua from Colorado

The votes are in, the winner and our Fashion Bombshell of the Week is Lariqua from Colorado. Her sassy and bold looks and attention to detail has won over 55% of voters, check her out below.

She writes, “My name is Lariqua and I absolutely love your daily fashion content. Fashion is a form of art to me and I use my style to paint my personality. My style is bold, chic, & glam.

Lariqua goes on for a chance to be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Year. If you have what it takes or want to nominate the fashionista in your life follow the instructions below.

