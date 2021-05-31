Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Kia from Wisconsin
The votes are in, our winner and Fashion Bombshell of the Week is Kia from Wisconsin, with 68% of overall votes. Check her out below.
Kia says, “Beauty to me is defined through your acts of kindness and the positive energy you spread to others. Its defined by the countless number of times the world has giving you every reason to be “ugly” yet you remain beautiful in spirit, mind and soul.‘
Kia goes on for a chance to become Fashion Bombshell of the Year presented @theFabysAwards. Congratulations Kia!