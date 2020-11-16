Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Abigail from New York
The votes are in! The winner and our Fashion bombshell of the Week is Abigail from New York, check her out below.
Abigail writes, “My fashion style is a work of art inspired by various visual art style and decade trends. I call myself self a “Walking Work of Art” my body’s the canvas and my clothes is the paint.”
Abigail goes on for a chance to become Fashion Bombshell of the Year presented at The Fabys Awards, Congratulations Abigail.
