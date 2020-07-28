Fashion Bombshell of the Day Verleda from Texas

Today’s bombshell of the day goes to Verleda from Texas. Verleda’s wardrobe is bright and colorful. Check her out below.

She writes, Fashion for me is the ultimate outlet, I unknowingly yet and still purposefully can get lost in magazines, blogs, vlogs, post, pictures etc. in regards to fashion. As a hairstylist/makeup artist, my daily wardrobe consists of a lot of black, therefore when dressing outside of work I opt to live in color.



Personally, my preference of style is a bit of sass, mixed with a generous amount of sleek and a whole lot of sexy. I love my legs so I wear them well. As much as I like to be comfortable, I normally go for the highest heels because I truly believe in raising above. Currently I’m obsessed with shoulder pads, mixed prints, bold colors and lace.



The rebel in me doesn’t believe in fashion rules, I think fashion should be a reflection of your personality. Whether it’s white after Labor Day, white socks with black shoes or leather in the Summer (except in Texas), go with what makes you YOU! And FYI, if you don’t break the rules, the rules will break you!

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

