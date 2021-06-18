Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tia from Alabama

Hey Bombshells! Happy Friday, here is some inspiration for your weekend looks. Meet Tia, our Fashion Bombshell of the Day, Check her out below.

Tia has killer style and can easily pull off many different looks. Her ensembles are very well put together from head to toe, with mixed prints and vibrant colors seeming to be her M.O.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

