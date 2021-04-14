Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tanisha from New York

Hey Bombshell’s! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day hails from the big apple. Check out Tanisha‘s style below.

Tanisha’s description of her style is spot on. Sexy, Spicy and Sweet! This mother of 3 says, “Life can get hectic at times, but I always make time to stay cute! I love everything fashion.” She refers to her photos as “fashion expressions.”

What do you think of this bombshell’s style? Let us know.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.