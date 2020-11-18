Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Taneeya from New York

Today’s Bombshell is a young entrepreneur and HBCU graduate from New York. Check out Taneeya and her daring looks below.

She writes, “I would describe my style as big, fearless and bold like my hair. I am not afraid of color and print. I love to find vintage clothing and revamp it in my own image.“

She continued by saying, “Many people wear their emotions on their sleeve, but I go one step further and wear it on my skin. I stay away from trends and dress based off of my mood. What I wore yesterday, doesn’t define the “me” I am today! My style is constantly evolving!”

What do you think of this bombshell’s style? Do you think she will become Fashion Bombshell of the Week?

