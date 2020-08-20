Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tamia from Virginia

Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Tamia from Virginia, check her out below.

She writes, “I would describe my style as trendy yet classic”

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down