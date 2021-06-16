Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Symone from New York

Hey Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is from New York! Meet Symone and check out her style below.

When asked to describe her style she says, “My style is unpredictable, fun, edgy, and classic. Fashion is multi-faceted and I make it a goal of mine to show just that!”

Symone’s style is very regal and eclectic. What do you think?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.