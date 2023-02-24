Meet Shayla ‘Bang’ Jamerson, also known by the IG handle @Shaylabang1 from Oakland, California. She’s a fashion guru on the West coast who’s making major waves and slaying one look at a time, with a meticulous approach.

From modern glamour to the chicest tomboy looks, Shayla is versatile and fiercely fashionable. She has a great understanding of mixing bold colors, but also understands the power of muted tones. Shayla expressed, “I never want to look like anyone in the room and I love that I am fearless and not afraid to be the talk of the town.”

Photo by @Shaylabang1



In addition to having great style, Shayla is also the founder of a community organization called, @SOOAKLAND which focuses on preserving the culture and highlighting talents and beauty within minority communities in Oakland. Both her fearlessness and philanthropy are admirable traits.

Photo by @Shaylabang1



She love’s a good bargain and shops everywhere from designer boutiques to Zara, The RealReal, and thrift stores, mixing highs and lows. She also doesn’t shy away from accessorizing. Think baseball caps, printed handbags, name hoop gold earrings, and bangles because she knows that great outfit is all about the details.



@Shaylabang1 @Shaylabang1



The advice that ShaylaBang gives other Bombshells is that it’s so important to step outside of your comfort zone even if that means incorporating a statement piece, colorful shoes, or playful accessories… “try it before you deny it.”

Photo: @Shaylabang1



Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.

