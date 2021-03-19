Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Shaterra from Maryland

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Shaterra, @loveshaterra from Maryland. Check out her style and read what she had to say below.

She writes, “If I had to describe my personal style preference in a few words, it would definitely be simply chic. I love a safe, but stylish look. One that speaks volumes, but is never too loud.“

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.