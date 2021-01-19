Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Saidah from Louisiana

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Saidah from Louisiana, check her out below.

She writes, My style is bold, non-traditional, and expressive. Early exposure to Mardi Gras Indian costumes has greatly influenced my sense of style. I select fabrics, colors, and pattern combinations as if I were designing an Indian suit. I use the same attention to detail when fashioning my outfits.

She continued by saying, “Every outfit tells a story and expresses a feeling at that moment.”

Saidah’s style is very reminiscent of southern in your face fabulousness! Thanks Saidah.

