Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Roberta from Wisconsin

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day title does to Roberta from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her style is very sexy without being too revealing. Check her out below.

She writes, “Hello my name is Roberta Edwards aka BombshellBerda. I am a Model, Actress, Host Business Owner, and Event Coordinator. I have been doing this for going back as far as 10+ years. My style I would have to say is exactly what my industry name means. A “style that will blow your mind away”.

I would say that when walking in the room, I’m the center of attention, the type of style that would make you either stop and stare, or double take. Bombshell means a very attractive women or a mind blowing event, the vibe that brings style to life.

There is a clear balance between elegance and sexy with these ensembles. What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down