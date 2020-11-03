Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Raha from New York

Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Raha, a fashion model from New York, check her out below.

Raha writes, “If I were to describe my style, first I would have to describe how I view clothing. I love pieces that accentuate waist definition and allow me to accessorize whether it be with belts, layering or just implementing items I’ve thrifted.”

She continued by saying, “Being edgy and over the top is my normal, so I am always looking for ways to surprise myself and use clothing in ways that may not be traditional. We have to push fashion and the limits that many people are used to seeing. “

Raha definitely has a unique style. What do you think? Let us know.

