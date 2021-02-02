Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Pamela from New Jersey
Hey, Bombshells! Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Pamela from New Jersey, check her out below.
Pamela’s wardrobe consist of mostly vintage pieces. She mixes patterns and plays with colors and always serves a classic silhouette.
What do you think of this bombshell’s style?
