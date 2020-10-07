Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Niurka from Florida

Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Niurka from Florida, check her out below.

She writes, “I’m a Miami girl living in Tampa. Full Time working wife and Mama of 4 who loves to be expressive with bold colors, statement jewelry, and fun pieces. So much so I launched a boutique named Jumpsuits and Jammies with my teen daughter to teach her business and give her some responsibilities and of course to shop what we love! “

She continues by saying, “I think that your clothes describe your mood and for me it’s flirty, fun and bold!“

Her style is very much Miami! What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

