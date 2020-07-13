Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Nicole from NYC
Today’s fashion bombshell of the day goes to Nicole from NYC, check her out below.
She describes her style as “classy, chic, flirty and creative.” Nicole proves that a little goes a long way. Her minimalist looks are still eye catching and gives a sense of personality.
What do you think of this bombshell’s style?
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down