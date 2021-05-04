Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Lindsey from Michigan

Hey Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Lindsey from Michigan. Check her out below.

Lindsey stated, “I would describe my style as Creative and Imaginative, I hardly ever plan outfits or “ looks” they seem to just come to me from the clothes, to the accessories, shoes, even hair (when I had some) I have to imagine myself in the clothes first and typically I’m mixing and matching pieces to create an outfit.”

She continued by saying, “This skill was bred in my childhood when I wasn’t fortunate to always have new clothes I learned to style the same garments/accessories , you name it in many different ways and always on a budget!“

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style? Let us know.

