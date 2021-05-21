Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kia from Wisconsin

Hey Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Kia, an amputee model from Wisconsin. She says, “I am a mother, published author, amputee model and sepsis survivor. After losing my legs and fingers in 2019 to severe sepsis, It was a must that I figured out a new way of living for not only myself but my children as well.” Check her out below.

Kia says, “Never a day in life did I think or even dream of becoming a model, an amputee model at that! But seeing how I received so many stares after receiving my amputations I thought I’d make it a little more interesting, “Dress it up..make them stare even harder” … Modeling my newly given body… I want people to stare? I want them to know what I’ve experienced.”

She continued by saying, “Beauty to me is defined through your acts of kindness and the positive energy you spread to others. Its defined by the countless number of times the world has giving you every reason to be “ugly” yet you remain beautiful in spirit, mind and soul. My book “Surviving Sepsis A Survivors Tale” is available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.”

