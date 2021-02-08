Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Kaishea from New York
Hey Bombshell’s, today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is from New York! Check out Kaishea below.
she writes, “I would describe my style as Versatile. Being a plus size woman I don’t like to hold back when it comes to fashion and I’m always open to try many different looks and styles”
Definitely love the diversity from the sneakers from the thigh high boots. What do you think of this bombshell’s style?
