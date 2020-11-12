Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Jeralyn from Texas

Today’s Bombshell is Jeralyn from Texas, check her out below.

She says, “I would describe my style as classic with a splash of trend. I usually focus on classic pieces and add pieces that are on trend to spice things up.“

She continues by saying, “I LOVE a good fur, coats, blazers and a nice pump. Overall I dress how I feel and go with what makes me feel good. Confidence is key.”

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style? Let us know.

