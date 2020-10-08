Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Janay from New York

Today our Fashion Bombshell is Janay from New York, check out below.

Janay writes, “My style isn’t one definitive look or theme. My style is based off of what I’m feeling in the morning. I like a lot of colors so I try to incorporate that in my style. However my favorite style to do might be contemporary and classic mixed with streetwear.“

She continued by saying, “I like ruffles. I like asymmetrical shirts. I like denim, preferably distressed. If I was rich my wardrobe would be more so of the likes of June Ambrose…“

I love the diversity and the variety of different looks! What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

For you chance to be featured send your name (including your Instagram name), location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.