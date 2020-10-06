Fashion Bombshell of the Day : Genice from Jackson

Happy Tuesday, Bombers and Bombshells! Todays Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Genice Genice.Elison from Jackson. Scroll down to check her out!

Genice writes, “I would have to say my style is Artsy Chic. I love to mix bold colors & patterns with my looks.”

“You will always catch me pairing cheetah, polka dots or Camo with just about anything because these are considered my “NEUTRALS”,” she continued.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style? Head over to Genice Instagram at Genice.Elison then comment below and tell me what you think!

