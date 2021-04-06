Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Esther from New York

Hey Bombshell’s! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Esther from New York, check her out below.

Esther says, “I have a very boho chic sense of style! I like my close loose fitting in certain spots. Boyfriend jeans and mom jeans are my favorite right now they give a very comfortable feel. I love bright colors for a pop effect when your on the scene!”

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

