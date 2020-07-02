Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Erica from Wisconsin

Fashion Bombshell of the day goes to Erica from Wisconsin, check her out below.

Erica writes, “I’d like to say my style is versatile. I like to switch it up and rock some of everything! I am bold and confident for the most part though and definitely unique when it comes to setting my own trends.”

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.