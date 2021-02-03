Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Doyin from London

Hey there Bombshell’s! Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Doyin from London, check her our below.

Doyin writes, “Growing up, I never really had toys but my mum who is also a fashionista alwayssss bought me clothes/shoes etc. My clothes became my toys from a young age & I’ve grew to love fashion ever since.

She continued by saying, “I take a lot of inspo from my mum who was a 90s style fashion babe with lotssss of vintage so I would describe my style as 90s/ early 2000s and classy. I have dreams to be a model,fashion icon and fashion designer & I can’t wait to break through!”

What do you think of this bombshell’s style?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.