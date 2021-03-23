Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Dani from Washington D.C.

Hey Bombshell’s! Today’s Fashion bombshell of the Day goes to Dani, who was born and raised in New York and currently living in Washington D.C. check he out below.

She stated, “I would describe my style as sophisticated casual minimalist. I like to incorporate clean line silhouettes, some print every now and then, and casual pieces into my wardrobe.”

She continued by saying, “I like to dress up, but being comfortable is also extremely important; and a great sneaker can go a long way too.”

What do you think of this bombshell’s style? Let us know.

