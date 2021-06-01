Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Cindy from Dallas

Hey Bombshells! Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Cindy from Dallas, check her out below.

She says, “I am a fashion, beauty and travel blogger of Foreign Fresh. I am bilingual in Italian and have a big love for fashion & travel. I am not afraid of wearing bright bold colors and love styling different colors together. From clothing, to accessories to lipstick shades, I always have to have at least 1 pop of color.“

Cindy’s style is very fun and flirty don’t you think? Let us know in the comments.

