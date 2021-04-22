Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Christian from New York
Today’s Bombshell of the day is Christian from New York, check out her style below.
Her style is very eclectic with touches of vintage and modern looking pieces. Christian describes her style as, ” Minimal with a touch of street style and glam.”
Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.