Hey Bombshells, Happy Monday! Today Our Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a Lawyer and Entrepreneur from Nigera. Meet Chioma, check her out below.

Nothing short of fabulous, this Bombshell doesn’t shy away from bold colors or fabrics. Her style is cultural yet eclectic. Whether she is rocking a blazer and pants or a cocktail dress, she is always serves an interesting silhouette accompanied with great accessories and textured fabrics.

