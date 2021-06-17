Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Cherisse from Wisconsin

Hey Bombshells! Meet Cherisse from Wisconsin. She is an 8 times published author and founder of The Healing Project, a non profit organization. Check her out below.

Cherise’s style is very eclectic with inspiration from all genres. Classic, conservative, and fun with a little bit of street edge is the best way to describe her style.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style? Let us know.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.