Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Buky from Chicago

Today our Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Buky from Chicago, check her out below.

Buky writes, “My girly and fun style is showcased in creative doses utilizing props and colors.“

Her wardrobe consist of pieces that can be dressed up or worn casually. Head over to her Instagram account@beesxcloset to check out more of her personal style.

What so you think of this bombshell’s style?

