Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Bukola from Nigeria

The only way to start off a Tuesday is with Bombshell of the day! Today’s Bombshell of the day goes to Bukola @bucandy91 from Nigeria. Scroll down to check her out.

Bukola writes, “Basically, I would describe my fashion style as comfortable and simple, yet elegant. Nowadays, I Photograph all my pictures by myself including all of these, because, it allows me to create fashionable content spontaneously as soon as I imagined it and also, it gives me flexibility due to my busy schedule.”

“The reason why I love fashion bomb daily has not changed, like I said in 2013 ‘I love Fashion Bomb Daily because it’s a fashion community which has helped a lot of people showcase their fashion talents and styles. Moreover, the blog also serve as a source of inspiration to me, and I’m happy to be a part of that community’,” she states.

What do you think of this Bombshells style? To check out more of Bukola style sashay over to her Instagram @bucandy91 and tell her #FashionBombDaily sent you!

