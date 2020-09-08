Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Bryndaisha from Memphis

There’s no other way to kick off this great Tuesday, than with our daily fashion bombshell of the day! Today’s fashion bombshell of the day is Bryndaisha @supersizemystyle from Memphis . Scroll down to check out her style!

Bryndaisha style is chic and timeless! To check out more of Bryndaisha style, head over to her Instagram @supersizemystyle ! Comment below and tell me what do you think.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.