Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Brittany from DMV

Today our Fashion Bombshell is Brittany from DMV, check her out below.

She writes, “My name is Brittany Hopkins and I currently live in the DMV! My style would be described as the daring mom. I’m still young and

daring, but have to keep it somewhat comfy while chasing after a

vivacious two year old!”

“I use my outfits and page as a way to give inspo to other young moms and women who are afraid to express themselves and wear their confidence!“

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

