Happy Saturday, Bombers, and Bombshells. While you break into your weekend ritual, don’t forget to catch up on our latest men’s style highlight. This week our eyes are on New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

A star on the field and in fashion, Taylor is one of the NFL’s best-dressed players. Whether he’s catching every lens during Fashion Week or pulling up to practice, the all-star athlete never misses when it comes to style.

Sharp tailoring and vibrant hues color his wardrobe with an emphasis on streetwear It items like covetable Nike kicks, slouchy knits, and relaxed denim. Working with celebrity stylist Dex Rob, Taylor typically hones in one statement piece and builds a look that stands out overall.

