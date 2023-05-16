Fresh off the press, here’s your Fashion Bomber of the Week.
Oliver Bromfield is a fashion and lifestyle creator based in the UK (emphasis on fashion). His Instagram account, olibrom, is where Bromfield shares most of his style-focused content, showing his 100k+ followers his punchy style, which harmonizes club kid signatures with Y2k ethos.
In Oliver’s world, you’re never fully dressed without a bag. Nearly all his looks include a mini bag, with Louis Vuitton, Diesel, and Telfar amongst his fav brands to rotate.
