Happy start of the work week, Bombshells and Bombers! We’re back with another men’s style highlight. This week we’re putting the spotlight on Jordan Clemt.

Also known as Mr. Pastel, Clemt is a Bordeaux-based content creator from Côte d’Ivoire. Although his style is rather sharp, he is nicknamed after the softness of pastels due to appreciation for color.

On Instagram, Clemt thoughtfully curates his looks in a way that makes his feed a top destination for color-mixing inspo and monochromatic looks. While he keeps his color palette bright and bold, his silhouettes are a mix of relaxed and fitted tailoring with a bit of fit juxtaposition in between.

If you’re interested in being featured as a Fashion Bomber of the Week: DM Fashion Bomb Men 5-10 photos of your best looks alongside your name, city and a brief bio on your style.