Hey Bombers! Meet Jermaine Richards, our Fashion Bomber of the Week. Check him out below.

Here to give you some inspiration for a head turning look, Jermaine’s style is fierce, fearless and sophisticated. Vibrant monochromatic looks aren’t most people’s ‘go to’ but he pulls them off effortlessly, with greatly tailored one of a kind pieces. His style is very dapper indeed!

What do you think of this Bomber’s style?

