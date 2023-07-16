Arguably the best-dressed player in the league, Jarred Vanderbilt is a star center on the court but a style star off the court. When he isn’t rocking his team colors (gold and purple, go Lakers!), he’s dripped out in designer and bold colored ‘fits.

Photo: Abigail Keenan Field

From tunnel walks to fashion week, Vanderbilt loves to get a good ‘fit off. He explores bold colors, vivid patterns and occasionally rocks a statement hat. He’s an avid fan of luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Marni, and Rick Owens and mixes the brands well with fun styling in mind.

Photo: Ammar Multani
Photo: Ammar Multani
Photo: Ammar Multani
Photo: Darrell Ann
Photo: Ammar Multani
Photo: Ammar Multani
Photo: Ammar Multani

If you’re interested in being featured as a Fashion Bomber of the Week: DM Fashion Bomb Men 5-10 photos of your best looks, your name, city and a brief bio on your style.