Arguably the best-dressed player in the league, Jarred Vanderbilt is a star center on the court but a style star off the court. When he isn’t rocking his team colors (gold and purple, go Lakers!), he’s dripped out in designer and bold colored ‘fits.
From tunnel walks to fashion week, Vanderbilt loves to get a good ‘fit off. He explores bold colors, vivid patterns and occasionally rocks a statement hat. He’s an avid fan of luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Marni, and Rick Owens and mixes the brands well with fun styling in mind.
