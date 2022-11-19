Hey Bombers! We’re pleased to announced our Bomber of the Week is Indiana native, Ivan Clarke.
On Instagram, Ivan’s style is on full display. He often plays with various colors, silhouettes, and fabrics to diversify his unique style
Ivan admits he’s a huge sneakerhead and lets his kicks guide his look. He does acknowledge other styles of footwear and considers himself a versatile dresser. However, streetwear will always rule his overall sense of style.
If you’re interested in being our Bomber Of The Week, please DM us a brief description of your personal style (plus name and city) and 5-10 different pictures of your best looks.