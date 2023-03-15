Meet Armiel, also known by the IG handle @armielchandler from New York. He’s diversifying the fashion industry one look at a time and represents for fashionable influencers everywhere. His style which pays homage to the late Andre Leon Talley and has the color palette of Jeremy Scott’s designs, makes Armiel a trailblazer who has an iconic future ahead of him.

Pic Cred: @armielchandler Pic Cred: @armielchandler



Whether in New York or Paris, you can catch Armiel in a head-turning look that encompasses bright colors, checkered and militant prints, and shoe candy that varies from the latest chic platforms to Air Jordans. Not to mention his hat and handbag game that includes everything from Kangol hats to structured mini bags…He’s clearly “in his bag,” and there’s no stopping him.



Pic Cred: @armielchandler

In case you are wondering where he shops, he dibbles and dapples in both the men’s and women’s departments and believes that clothing has no gender. From Rick Owens to ASOS, Armiel is always on the hunt for a good fashion find. His attention to detail and selected technique is instinctive and instrumental when it comes to his innovative approach to getting dressed.

Pic Cred: @armielchandler Pic Cred: @armielchandler

Pic Cred: @armielchandler

As a film maker and content creator, his content ranges from fashion lifestyle to positive affirmations and educational history. He expressed that, “fashion should be treated as art,” and as you scroll through Armiel’s Instagram page, you could be under the impression that you’re previewing a curated art gallery.

Leave a comment letting us know what you think of Armiel’s style!

