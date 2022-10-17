Over the weekend, Toya Johnson and Rob Rushing tied the knot during a tropical getaway wedding in Cabo. The wedding was so immaculate, we could hear the wedding bells ringing from here! Toya’s wedding gown was a bespoke Ese Azenabor design styled by Jeremy Haynes!
Many celebrity guests were present to celebrate the joyous moment with the couple, including Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton as well as Letoya Luckett and Eudoxie Bridges.
Toya’s bridesmaids also included some VIPs such as daughter Reginae Carter, Angel Love Davis, artist and actress Monica and multi-hyphenate Rasheeda!
Congratulations to the bride and groom! What say you?
Main Image: Will Sterling