Atlanta sweethearts Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia sealed the deal this Thanksgiving with a grandiose wedding celebration in two parts and we are still in awe! It all started last Friday when Mr. and Mrs. Guobadia held a traditional Nigerian ceremony in authentic Yoruba attire. Later on, a heavenly white wedding reception took place as we marvelled at Porsha in her glorious princess gown styled by Selina Howard. The guest list seemed to go on and on for days with ATL’s most illustrious peaches in attendance including Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Toya Johnson and many more!

One special guest from out of town was international stylist Swanky Jerry who oversaw Simon’s wardrobe from the outset and throughout. The style magician, originally from Nigeria, wore a black Love From Julez look, Rick Owens shoes, Anna Karin Karlsson accessories and a magenta Alexander McQueen quilted bag. Looking at his color scheme along with photos of all the guests, we think it’s safe to say the dress code for the traditional part of the wedding was infused with fuchsia hues and the evening reception was an all black affair.

Photo: Michael Davis

Entrepreneur Miss Quad wore a custom Rami gown in the correct color to Porsha and Simon’s traditional wedding!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Media personality Kendra G. also got the memo as she stunned in a custom velvet House of Chapple styled by Harrison Thomas Crite.

Photo: Freddy O.

Nene Leakes turned heads as she arrived at the reception dripping in black crystal chains. The $2,550 dress by Casze and Nyoni Couture was designed by her husband Nyonisela Sioh who was also at the wedding!

Photo: Freddy O.

Styled by Jeremy Haynes, Kandi arrived in a Yousef Aljasmi dress, Born Billionaire gloves, Jimmy Choo heels and Deepa Gurnani jewelry with her husband Todd as her plus one!

Photo: Will Sterling

A third Real Housewife of Atlanta OG was in the house! Cynthia Bailey came through for her cast member and long time friend in a black lace Jovani dress.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Mielle Organics CEO Monique Rodriquez wore a sculpted Albina Dyla dress, Dolce and Gabbana shoes, a Judith Leiber bag and Swarovski jewelry for accessories. Her husband Melvin wore Balmain, and the pair were styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Photo: Will Sterling

Yandy Smith and Mendeecees flew in from NYC to witness the Guobadia’s love! Yandy looked sublime in an off the shoulder dress by Matopeda with her husband wearing an Eaden Myles suit.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Toya Johnson and her hubby Robert Rushing were in attendance! Both styled by Jeremy Haynes, she wore an Albina Dyla dress, Dolce & Gabbana shoes, an Amina Muaddi bag and Deepa Gurnani jewelry whilst Rob was suited in Connaisseur Paris.

Photo: Will Sterling

Aminat McClure came to shower the couple with love and support on their special day wearing a sparkly gown by Lint Boutique!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Jesseca Harris-Dupart and Da Brat attended the wedding with Jesseca wearing a Matopeda gown styled by King Cartier.

Photo: Artez La’Mon Noel

Also in attendance were Monyetta Shaw-Carter and her husband Heath Carter! While Monyetta wore yet another custom Matopeda number paired with Gucci shoes and a Louis Vuitton clutch, her husband wore bespoke Miguel Wilson.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Lint Boutique was a favorite on reception night as Lena Huggs was the second lady spotted in a sequins design by the Atlanta-based brand.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Here’s to their happily ever after – congratulations to the newly weds! What say you?

Main Images: Stanley Babb for People Magazine