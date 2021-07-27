It’s a Fashion Bomb wedding surprise! Actress, writer, and producer Issa Rae revealed she is now married to her long-time beau Louis Diame. The announcement was made this morning in such an Issa way, leaving many to wonder whether she was joking or not. To clear up the confusion, it is very much official! Issa Rae also unveiled her stunning wedding photos taken in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France where the quiet ceremony took place joined by a few friends and family.

For the wedding and reception, Issa Rae wore custom gowns by Vera Wang. Opting for traditional white, the ceremony gown consisted of an ivory Chantilly lace and hand-sewn crystal beading with a strapless sweetheart neckline rounded off with a poofy Belle-of-the-ball skirt. She also donned a white chapel-length veil which also comprised of Chantilly lace. She finished the ceremony look with silver platform heeled sandals. Additionally, her dapper groom wore a red velvet suit by Dolce and Gabbana with her bridesmaids beaming in chic mauve sleeveless maxi gowns.

For the reception, Issa went with another custom dress by Vera Wang. This time, she opted for an ivory spaghetti strap dress complete with a sexy plunging neckline, made of Italian silk crepe. Tulle takes over the dress’s skirt finished off with a front slit.

Issa Rae went with a ginger brown slicked back curly ponytail for her hairstyle of choice, slayed by Felicia Leatherwood. Her makeup was done by Joanna Simkin with nails by Yoko Sakakura.

Congratulations to Issa Rae and Louis Diame!

Photos: Lauren Fair